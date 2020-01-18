|
Bettie J. Geysen
Wappingers Falls - Bettie J. Geysen passed away on January 11, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie. She was 88 years old.
Bettie was born on December 4, 1931 the daughter of the late James Humphreys and Helen Taylor. On February 2, 1977 she married Charles D. Geysen. Mr. Geysen survives at home.
In addition to her husband, Bettie is survived by her children, Patricia Porcaro and husband, Nicholas, Joanne Pesano and husband, Donald, Gloria Gerard and companion, Kevin Morales, George Geysen and Ronald Geysen and wife, Eileen; her grandchildren, Richard Minard, Lindsay Welch, Lauren Porcaro, Charles Geysen, Daniel Geysen, Brian Geysen, Timothy Geysen and Nathan Gerard; her sister, Millie Dammier; several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Bettie was predeceased by her sister, Viola Dirks and her brother, John McCrory.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon.
Memorial donations in memory of Bettie may be made to a .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020