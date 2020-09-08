Betty Ann Coughlin
Beacon - Betty Ann Coughlin, 77, a life-long Beacon resident passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born November 20, 1942 in Cold Spring, NY daughter of the late Robert W. & Elizabeth (Brilliant) Haight. Betty Ann was a graduate of Beacon High School, class of 1960.
On July 9, 1961 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, she married Michael Coughlin, who predeceased her in 1996.
Betty Ann worked for many years at the Matteawan Federal Credit Union in Fishkill, and retired as manager.
Betty Ann is survived by her son Michael Robert Coughlin, and daughter-in-law Beth Coughlin who cared for her throughout her illness; She is also survived by her 2 daughters, Kim Marie Wharton and Debra Ann Quintano; and her 6 cherished grandchildren: Donald 'Joe' Cole III, Alyssa Coughlin, Kelsey Coughlin, Michael Tubbs, Makenzie Tubbs, Natalie Quintano. Betty Ann is also survived by her sister, Beverly (Joseph) Turcy; and several nieces & nephews
Along with her husband, she was predeceased by her brother Robert Haight, nephews 'Chip' Haight and Brian Haight.
Her Family & Friends will gather on Friday, September 11th from 5-9pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a Funeral Service will be held 10am, Saturday, September 12th, followed by interment to the Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY. In light of the recent pandemic occurrence and due to restrictions; social distancing is required, capacity is limited, masks must be worn while gathered inside funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to either: St. Jude Children Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028; To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com