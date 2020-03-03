|
|
Betty Rae Nittiskie
MILLBROOK -
Betty Rae Nittiskie of Millbrook, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born September 1, 1947, she was the daughter of Raymond and Gertrude Marriott Morse, and enjoyed relating the story of how she was delivered by a New York State trooper on her parents' way to the hospital near Brightwaters (Long Island) NY.
Betty Rae worked at Wassaic Developmental Center (later Taconic DDSO) in Wassaic, NY for 37 years, following in the footsteps of her parents and grandparents. Starting as a developmental aide, she later became a special education teacher, team leader, and deputy director before retiring as the agency's Director in 2003. She was, and is, well-known for her caring and compassion for people who have developmental disabilities, as well as the many staff whose work she oversaw. As its Director, the agency made tremendous strides in its care for its charges throughout the agency's catchment area of Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Putnam and Ulster counties. She was a leader in the finest sense of the term - encouraging, inspiring and motivating a huge and diverse workforce. Upon her retirement from the Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities she was deservedly lauded by the Commissioner and Central Office for her many accomplishments.
She earned her B.S. in Education from SUNY Geneseo and later completed her M.S. In Education from SUNY New Paltz while working full-time. Active in her community, she was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church for 38 years, serving on their Alter Guild, Hospitality and Fund Raising committees, the Vestry, and teaching at - and later supervising - its Sunday School. In 2019 she was honored by the church as its Person of the Year. She also served on the Millbrook Library's Board of Directors, the Home Bureau and the Lion's Club. She also found time to become an accomplished craftsperson, as attested to by the many people who received her exquisite, handmade cards and gifts. She loved playing golf, swimming in their pool and greeting hundreds of trick or treaters at Halloween. Betty Rae's achievements are too numerous to list here, but her greatest gifts were the love, loyalty and compassion she extended to those who knew her. She was someone who was dealt serious medical issues, and yet never complained or sought sympathy. It was the problems of those around her that mattered, and it was on those she focused her attention. There are so many of us who will never have a closer, or stronger, family member or friend. She will be missed, but - more importantly - her love, courage and values live on in each of us.
She is survived by her loving husband Stan and son James Conklin; daughter-in-law Elizabeth; sister Roberta Anderson and brother-in-law Bertel Anderson; brother-in-law Joseph Pers; grandchildren Courtney, Georgia, Emily and Benjamin; mother-in-law Lucille Nittiskie; nephews Father Thomas and Jeffrey Pers; nephew Carl Anderson and niece Rachel Anderson; and nephews Vincent and Joe Nittiskie. She was predeceased by her parents; brother William Morse; sister Randee Pers; father-in-law Edward Nittiskie Sr.; and brothers-in-law Edward Jr., Joseph and Vincent Nittiskie.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6 from 5 - 8 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 11 am from Grace Episcopal Church, Franklin Ave., Millbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty Rae's memory can be made to Grace Episcopal Church in Millbrook. For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020