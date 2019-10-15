|
|
Betty S. (Rogers) Atkins
Betty S. (Rogers) Atkins of Poughkeepsie, NY entered into eternal rest October 11, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born January 13, 1947 to the late Flora Mae Bellman and Artis Rogers in Tallassee, Alabama.
Betty completed her education in Muscogee County School District of Columbus, GA and relocated to Poughkeepsie, NY in 1964. She was employed by the City of Poughkeepsie School District for 34 years as a teacher's assistant.
Betty was a faithful member of Faith Assembly of God in Poughkeepsie, NY. She LOVED her family and was a pillar of the community. Betty enjoyed spending time with her girls and grandchildren, which was her top priority and her longtime friends that she has grown to love over the years. She loved to cook and have friends and family gatherings. She was a very kind hearted person and would give her last to anyone in need.
Betty leaves to cherish her memories with her husband, Theophilous Campbell; 6 daughters, Barbara Atkins, Angela Williamson (Tracy) of Beacon, NY, Dionnedra (DeeDee) Atkins, Danielle Atkins, Cassondra Mosley all of Poughkeepsie, NY, Antoinette McFadgen (David) of Atlanta, GA; 3 stepsons, Erniel Campbell of Poughkeepsie, NY, Aldin Campbell and Warren Campbell of Jamaica; her siblings, 4 brothers, Artis Rogers of Gary, IN, Dexter Rogers of Columbus, GA, Herbert Talley and Wayne Talley of Opelika, AL, 9 sisters, Ruby Diaz, Lucille Armour (Jesse), Sharon Pierce, and Cynthia Rogers of Columbus, GA, Leanna Rogers, Lisa Rogers, Anita Rogers, and Leslie Rogers of Opelika, AL, Wilma Flowers of Montgomery, AL; 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by 4 brothers, Otis Rogers, Ronnie Rogers, Darryl Rogers, and Artis Rogers, Jr., and 2 sisters, Renee Rogers and Linda Rogers.
Mrs. Atkins will have a Walk-in Visitation 6-8 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Rhodes Funeral Homes Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Final visitation 9:00-10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Faith Assembly of God, 25 Golf Club Lane, Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. at the church. Pastor Edward Jones will officiate. Interment Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Green Acres Cemetery, 1485 Schatulga Rd, Columbus, GA 31907. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019