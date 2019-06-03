Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Poughkeepsie - Beverly Ann Jaycox Cerniglia, a life-long resident of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on June 1, 2019. She was 88 years old.

Daughter of Maynard and Edith Jaycox, Beverly was born on November 15, 1930. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 60 years, Salvatore Joseph Cerniglia.

Beverly was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School's Class of 1948. Six beloved children survive, inclusive of Philip Cerniglia of Ludowici, GA, Gene Cerniglia of Durham, NC, Barbara Brown of Locust Valley, NY, Susan Mott of St. Johns, FL, Mark Cerniglia of Atkinson, NH, and Nancy Cerniglia of Craryville, NY.

Beverly was the loving grandmother of seventeen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and of one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by one sister, Arlene Jaycox Murphy, Connecticut, and predeceased by one brother and two sisters.

During her children's formative years, Beverly was a homemaker. She was later employed by Gleneagle Nursing Home in Wappingers Falls, NY.

Beverly was a congregant of St. Mary's Church, Wappingers Falls, NY. Joining her husband, Sal, as members of Chelsea Yacht Club, Beverly enjoyed many sailing adventures on the Mother Goose. Beverly was a diehard Yankee fan, avid gardener, baker, and seamstress. She will be truly missed by all who loved her.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 4th, from 5-8 PM at the Wm. G. Miller and Son FH. Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12603. Funeral Services will Wednesday, June 5th at 10AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the family plot in Sr. Mary's Cemetery, Wappingers Falls, NY. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 3 to June 4, 2019
