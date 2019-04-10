Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly McRitchie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly A. McRitchie


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly A. McRitchie Obituary
Beverly A. Mc Ritchie

Poughkeepsie - Beverly A. McRitchie, age 77, of Poughkeepsie, New York, passed away on Saturday (April 6th) at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY of heart failure. She is pre- deceased by her husband Robert D. McRitchie Sr.

Beverly was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on June 29th 1941. She was the daughter Albert N. Cole and Anna B. (Stadelman) Cole. She was a registered nurse and worked at Putnam Hospital Center for 24 years, mostly in the same day surgery unit. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia A. Schellace (Joseph), Highland NY, son Robert D. McRitchie Jr. (Susan), Pleasant Valley NY, daughter Kathleen E. Richard (Albert) Poughkeepsie, & son Christopher D. McRitchie of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived her grandchildren Marissa Schellace, Justin McRitchie, Kara Schellace, Kyle McRitchie, Frank Schellace, Emily Richard, Albert Richard, great-grandson Christopher Watkins, as well as several nephews & a niece.

Beverly was a beloved wife, mother, & grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, dancing, going to the beach, & the Boston Red Sox. She recently resided in Myrtle Beach, SC, where she enjoyed dining out, going to movies & plays, playing cards, & spending time with her friends.

Calling hours and Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance -FARA. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.