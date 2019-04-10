|
Beverly A. Mc Ritchie
Poughkeepsie - Beverly A. McRitchie, age 77, of Poughkeepsie, New York, passed away on Saturday (April 6th) at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY of heart failure. She is pre- deceased by her husband Robert D. McRitchie Sr.
Beverly was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on June 29th 1941. She was the daughter Albert N. Cole and Anna B. (Stadelman) Cole. She was a registered nurse and worked at Putnam Hospital Center for 24 years, mostly in the same day surgery unit. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia A. Schellace (Joseph), Highland NY, son Robert D. McRitchie Jr. (Susan), Pleasant Valley NY, daughter Kathleen E. Richard (Albert) Poughkeepsie, & son Christopher D. McRitchie of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived her grandchildren Marissa Schellace, Justin McRitchie, Kara Schellace, Kyle McRitchie, Frank Schellace, Emily Richard, Albert Richard, great-grandson Christopher Watkins, as well as several nephews & a niece.
Beverly was a beloved wife, mother, & grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, dancing, going to the beach, & the Boston Red Sox. She recently resided in Myrtle Beach, SC, where she enjoyed dining out, going to movies & plays, playing cards, & spending time with her friends.
Calling hours and Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance -FARA. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 10, 2019