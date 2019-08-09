|
Beverly A. Schline
Colorado Springs - Beverly A. Schline, 75 of Colorado Springs, CO and former resident of Millbrook, NY, died Wednesday , June 19, 2019 at Viewpointe Senior Living Community.
Born in Baltimore, MD on November 9, 1943, she was the daughter of Raymond S. and Anna M. Young.
Adoring wife of 37 years of the late Nathaniel W. Schline; she is survived by a brother, Raymond S. Young Jr. of Glen Burnie, MD; two daughters, Kimberly Thurlow of Tucson, AZ and Wendi Knutsen (Ken) of Colorado Springs, CO; a son, Jeffrey Schline (Jamie) of Hyde Park, NY; three granddaughters, Nicole Thurlow Zautra (Nick) of Bloomington, IN and Jennifer and Tamara Thurlow of Tucson, AZ; a nephew, Michael Young of Glen Burnie, MD; and cousins Edward and Joan Tochterman of Kingsville, MD and Carol Snair of West Ocean City, MD.
Bev was a devoted caregiver providing extensive care to both her husband and mother for many years in her home. She then enjoyed being an Assistant Postmaster and dedicated herself to her local Meals on Wheels program.
Volunteer work, mowing grass, chocolate and dressing up for Halloween were just a few passions in her retirement years - her favorite being to tell people to "do something fun".
Bev was a lifelong lover of animals and nature and supported numerous charities. She made many treasured friends through volunteering and her residency at Viewpointe.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in Bev's memory to The Lyall Memorial Federated Church Meals on Wheels Program or to The Guiding Eyes For the Blind.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019