Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Charles Cemetery
South Nellie Hill Rd.
Dover Plains, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly O'Dell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly O'Dell


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly O'Dell Obituary
Beverly O'Dell

DOVER PLAINS, NY - Beverly J. O'Dell, 82, of Dover Plains, NY died on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Born on March 31, 1937 in Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Frances H. (Miller) Jones. Mrs. O'Dell worked for several years as a craftswoman at Hunt Country Furniture in Wingdale, NY.

Mrs. O'Dell is survived by a son, John Ward, of Stanfordville, NY and three daughters, Karen Perry of Brushton, NY, Linda Darvid of Port Ewen, NY and Charlene Lee of Smithfield, KY. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her former husbands, John E. Ward and William O'Dell and a brother, Robert Jones.

There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Charles Cemetery, South Nellie Hill Rd., Dover Plains, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now