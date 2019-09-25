|
Beverly O'Dell
DOVER PLAINS, NY - Beverly J. O'Dell, 82, of Dover Plains, NY died on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Born on March 31, 1937 in Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Frances H. (Miller) Jones. Mrs. O'Dell worked for several years as a craftswoman at Hunt Country Furniture in Wingdale, NY.
Mrs. O'Dell is survived by a son, John Ward, of Stanfordville, NY and three daughters, Karen Perry of Brushton, NY, Linda Darvid of Port Ewen, NY and Charlene Lee of Smithfield, KY. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her former husbands, John E. Ward and William O'Dell and a brother, Robert Jones.
There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Charles Cemetery, South Nellie Hill Rd., Dover Plains, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 25, 2019