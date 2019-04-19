|
Beverly Rose Scalzi
Poughkeepsie - Beverly Rose Scalzi entered into eternal rest on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019. A lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, she was born on October 16, 1939 to Florence and Julian Pittman.
Beverly graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1957. On May 10, 1959 she married Mario Scalzi who predeceased her on January 18, 2013.
Beverly is survived by her four children, son Damon; daughter Debra Vainio and husband Curt; son Darryl and wife Denise; her daughter Dayna and two grandchildren Isabella and Darryl, Jr. whom she adored, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. The youngest of 5, she is also survived by her brothers Tony and wife Gudy; Richard and wife Karen and was predeceased by brothers Larry and Eddie.
Beverly enjoyed line dancing, spending time with friends and family, and was a lifelong animal lover, especially her 4 cats. She enjoyed politics and worked the polls at several elections. She was a long time member and former Treasurer of the Poughkeepsie Women's Republican Club of Dutchess County.
A Memorial will be planned at a later date. Please contact the family for further information.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 19, 2019