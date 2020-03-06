|
|
In Loving Memory of
Bobby Cipriano "CIP61"
10/21/61 - 03/06/19
First anniversary in Heaven..I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an after glow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways. Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun. Of happy memories that I leave when life is done. They walk beside us everyday unseen unheard but always near. Still loved still missed and very dear.
We love and miss you Bobby!
Love,
Mom, Dad, Linda, Joe, Cheryl, Tisha and Extended Family and Friends
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020