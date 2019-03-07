Services
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Clinton Street
Wappingers Falls, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Day


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobby Day Obituary
Bobby Day

Wappingers Falls - Bobby Day, born Robert D'Agostinis on July 23, 1927, formerly of Harrison, NY passed away at the age of 91 on March 4th 2019, surrounded by his family and his music.

As a professional Jazz musician, he was a star performer with Fred Waring and The Pennsylvanians, appeared in every major concert hall in the country, performing with the top musicians of his time. He appeared on numerous TV shows and was a personal favorite musician of President Eisenhower. A self-taught musician, he pulled a sound unlike any other from all instruments he touched. He was also a golfer with a 2 handicap, a recipient of the A.C.E. award from the National Cartoonists Society, and served in the US Army during WWII. A born entertainer, he captivated friends and family with his kind personality and side-splitting humor.

He is survived by his wife, Marion Day; children, Judy (Robert) Lancia of Wappingers Falls, NY, Wendy Nickolas of New Milford CT, and Robert (Patti) Day of Harrison, NY; son-in-law, Raymond (Sara) Altieri, of New Hope PA.; grandchildren, Ray Altieri, Matt Altieri, Bob Lancia, Melissa Barrett, Stacey Lancia, Steven Nickolas, Veronica Nickolas, Christopher Nickolas, Taylor Day, Tamara Day, Joey Loreti, and Johnny Loreti; and 8 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his daughter Karen Altieri and his 5 siblings.

Family will receive their friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wappingers Falls.

For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now