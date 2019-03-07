|
Bobby Day
Wappingers Falls - Bobby Day, born Robert D'Agostinis on July 23, 1927, formerly of Harrison, NY passed away at the age of 91 on March 4th 2019, surrounded by his family and his music.
As a professional Jazz musician, he was a star performer with Fred Waring and The Pennsylvanians, appeared in every major concert hall in the country, performing with the top musicians of his time. He appeared on numerous TV shows and was a personal favorite musician of President Eisenhower. A self-taught musician, he pulled a sound unlike any other from all instruments he touched. He was also a golfer with a 2 handicap, a recipient of the A.C.E. award from the National Cartoonists Society, and served in the US Army during WWII. A born entertainer, he captivated friends and family with his kind personality and side-splitting humor.
He is survived by his wife, Marion Day; children, Judy (Robert) Lancia of Wappingers Falls, NY, Wendy Nickolas of New Milford CT, and Robert (Patti) Day of Harrison, NY; son-in-law, Raymond (Sara) Altieri, of New Hope PA.; grandchildren, Ray Altieri, Matt Altieri, Bob Lancia, Melissa Barrett, Stacey Lancia, Steven Nickolas, Veronica Nickolas, Christopher Nickolas, Taylor Day, Tamara Day, Joey Loreti, and Johnny Loreti; and 8 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his daughter Karen Altieri and his 5 siblings.
Family will receive their friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wappingers Falls.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 7, 2019