Boleslaw "Benny" Kolodziejczyk, Jr.
Wappingers Falls - Boleslaw "Benny" Kolodziejczyk, Jr., 65, of Wappingers Falls, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born in the Bronx, he was a son of the late Boleslaw and Frieda (Nordbrock) Kolodziejczyk.
Benny worked for IBEW Local #3 in New York City for over thirty years; retiring in 2017. He enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandson, Liam. He also enjoyed doing projects around the house. Benny treasured time spent fishing and golfing with his sons.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Donna Kolodziejczyk; his sons, Matthew Kolodziejczyk and his fiancée, Marsha Lafountain and Brian Kolodziejczyk and his fiancée, Jordan Cantatore; his grandson, Liam Kolodziejczyk; his siblings, Teresa Salles, Edward Karen, Tomasz Kolodziejczyk, Elizabeth Schab, and Christine Normoyle.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Janina Kolodziejczyk, Henry Kolodziejczyk, Maria Moody and Irene Ross.
Family will receive friends on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing is required and capacity is limited. Attendees should be prepared for a possible waiting period.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.