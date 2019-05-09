Bonnie Rutz-Hoeft



Poughkeepsie - Bonnie Rutz-Hoeft passed away on May 2, 2019. Bonnie Jean was born January 6, 1956 in Callicoon, New York and grew up in Narrowsburg, NY. She attended Muhlenburg college for biology and transferred to Marist to earn her bachelor's degree in accounting in 1978. Following graduation, she began work at West Point where she eventually achieved the highest non-military position of Chief of Internal Review. She married Allan Hoeft and moved to Poughkeepsie, NY in October of 1988. Soon after she took a financial position at the Astor Home for Children in Rhinebeck. With the birth of Kyle Matthew in 1993 and Morgan Rachel in 1996, she found new passions as a mother and leader of school activities. During this time Bonnie became a life member of the Spackenkill PTA and served as a troop leader of the Girl Scouts. Upon her childrens' high school graduations, she returned to work at In-Flight in Red Hook, NY where she was the CFO until March of this year. Bonnie enjoyed traveling, particularly to the Adirondacks, National Parks, Yankee games and relaxing at the Outer Banks in North Carolina.



She is survived by her husband Allan and children: Kyle Hoeft of Saratoga Springs, NY, Morgan Hoeft of Charlotte, NC, her mother, Jeanne Rutz and her sister, Carol Roman of Verbank, NY. She is pre-deceased by her father George and brother Howard. Donations can be made in her name to the . A link to her memorial can be found below.



http://main.acsevents.org/goto/bonniehoeft



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 9 to May 16, 2019