Brandon Scott Johnson



Hopewell Junction - Brandon Scott Johnson, 19, died peacefully on April 17, 2019 at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with Leukemia.



Born on January 4, 2000 in Mount Kisco, he was the son of Scott and Susan (Barquin) Johnson. The Johnson family moved to Hopewell Junction in 2004, and were parishioners of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill. Brandon graduated from John Jay High School in 2018 where he played baseball and was an honor student.



In addition to his parents, Brandon is also survived by his sisters, Olivia and Madelyn; his grandparents, Armando and Concepcion Barquin, and Charles Johnson; his aunts and uncles, Alina and Frank Tamburello, Armando and Joan Barquin, and Devin and Giuliana Dinardo; his cousins, Anthony, Devon, Christina, Armando, Andrew and Marco; and many friends. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Mildred Johnson.



Private services were held. Interment was in Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.



Memorial donations may be made to the Children's Cancer Fund, 980 Broadway #232, Thornwood, NY 10594 (www.thechildrenscancerfund.org). Please visit Brandon's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary