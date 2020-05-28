Brandy Abbatiello
Wappingers Falls - Brandy Abbatiello, a local area resident for over 30 years, died on May 27, 2020 at his daughter's home in East Fishkill. He was 92.
Born in Yonkers on July 20, 1927, he was the son of the late Domenico and Maria (Ronga) Abbatiello, Brandy proudly served in the US Army during WW II . He was employed by Getty Oil Company in Yonkers until his retirement.
Brandy will be remembered as a sweet, gentle, and kind man who loved his family. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In 1950, he married Ruth (Griffin) Abbatiello at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She predeceased him in 2018. Survivors include his daughter, Joanne Michelin & her husband Thomas of Hopewell Junction; his son, Joseph Abbatiello & his wife Pina of Wappingers Falls; his daughter, Susan Alfiero & her husband Carmel of Pleasant Valley; his son, Fr. Robert Abbatiello, O.F.M.,Cap. of Yonkers; his grandchildren and their spouses: Joseph (Melissa), Brandi (Chris), Paul (Renee), Alison (James), Nicholas (Michelle), Matthew (Michelle), Lawrence (Lauren), and Sara; 14 great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives & friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Brandy was also predeceased by his grandson, Thomas Michelin, Jr., in 2008.
Due to current restrictions, private entombment will take place in the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will follow at a later date at St. Columba Church.
In lieu of flowers, scholarship donations may be made to assist students at Sacred Heart High School in Yonkers, NY, where Fr. Robert was a student and now serves as President of the school. Donations may be sent to Sacred Heart High School, 34 Convent Avenue, Yonkers, NY, 10703. Please be sure to include: In Memory of Brandy Abbatiello. Or visit the school website: www.sacredhearths.org.Please visit Brandy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.