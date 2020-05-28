Brandy Abbatiello
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brandy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandy Abbatiello

Wappingers Falls - Brandy Abbatiello, a local area resident for over 30 years, died on May 27, 2020 at his daughter's home in East Fishkill. He was 92.

Born in Yonkers on July 20, 1927, he was the son of the late Domenico and Maria (Ronga) Abbatiello, Brandy proudly served in the US Army during WW II . He was employed by Getty Oil Company in Yonkers until his retirement.

Brandy will be remembered as a sweet, gentle, and kind man who loved his family. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In 1950, he married Ruth (Griffin) Abbatiello at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She predeceased him in 2018. Survivors include his daughter, Joanne Michelin & her husband Thomas of Hopewell Junction; his son, Joseph Abbatiello & his wife Pina of Wappingers Falls; his daughter, Susan Alfiero & her husband Carmel of Pleasant Valley; his son, Fr. Robert Abbatiello, O.F.M.,Cap. of Yonkers; his grandchildren and their spouses: Joseph (Melissa), Brandi (Chris), Paul (Renee), Alison (James), Nicholas (Michelle), Matthew (Michelle), Lawrence (Lauren), and Sara; 14 great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives & friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, Brandy was also predeceased by his grandson, Thomas Michelin, Jr., in 2008.

Due to current restrictions, private entombment will take place in the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will follow at a later date at St. Columba Church.

In lieu of flowers, scholarship donations may be made to assist students at Sacred Heart High School in Yonkers, NY, where Fr. Robert was a student and now serves as President of the school. Donations may be sent to Sacred Heart High School, 34 Convent Avenue, Yonkers, NY, 10703. Please be sure to include: In Memory of Brandy Abbatiello. Or visit the school website: www.sacredhearths.org.Please visit Brandy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved