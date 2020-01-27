Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Brenda Ann Fisher


1963 - 2020
Brenda Ann Fisher Obituary
Brenda Ann Fisher

POUGHKEEPSIE - Brenda Ann Fisher, 57, a lifelong area resident, died on January 23, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center surrounded by her family and friends from end stage ovarian cancer.

Born in Poughkeepsie on January 3, 1963 and raised in Poughquag, she was the daughter of Joseph and Beatrice (Baker) Fisher. Brenda graduated from Arlington High School in 1981. She was a member of the Sylvan Grange #825. As a child, she always looked forward to gardening with her grandmother. She loved animals and was especially crazy for cats. She liked to cook, bake and make crafts that she would sell. She enjoyed shopping and going to yard sales. She also enjoyed traveling and going to waterparks with her sister, brother-in-law, and fiance.

Brenda was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Janet Fisher Mock on March 4, 2018; and her aunt, Jean Baker. She is survived by her fiancé of 15 years, Jeffrey McGill, of Poughkeepsie; her sister, Pamela Fisher and her husband Ralph Gonnoud of Poughkeepsie; her uncles, Henry Baker of Poughquag and Alfred Fisher of Hopewell Junction; her aunt, Elizabeth Baker and her wife, Arden Tucker of Sacramento, CA; several cousins and many friends.

Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. Please visit Brenda's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
