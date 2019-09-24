|
Brenda B. Saltis
Staatsburg - Brenda B. Saltis, 74, of Staatsburg, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at home.
She was born in Beacon November 4, 1944, the daughter of Albert Lucas, Sr. and Agnes Adamsek. She previously was self employed as an antique dealer. Brenda was a communicant of Regina Coeli Catholic Church in Hyde Park. She enjoyed shopping, garage sales, and was a very spritual person. Brenda was predeceased by her husbands, Raymond Clark, and Nicholas Saltis.
Surviving are Children, Rennee Shaw(Harry A. IV) of Staatsburg, Albert Clark of Hyde Park, Kim Murray and significant other Chris Tunbridd of Hyde Park, Lisa Pendleton(Thomas) of E. Fishkill, Judy Rankin of Hopewell Junction, Grandchildren, Harry, Ashlynn Shaw, Jasmine, Mary, Tommy, Michael, Katie, Siobhan, Lucas, and Albert, Jr., Great Grandchildren, Ethyn, Rhysyan, 1 Brother, and 1 Sister, and several nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Delehanty Funeral Home. Wappingers Falls. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 24, 2019