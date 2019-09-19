|
|
In Loving
Memory of
Brenda Barna
02/04/1967 - 09/19/2012
A million times we needed you A million times we've cried, if love alone could've saved you you never would have died. In life we love you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone part of us went with you the day God took you home. We love and miss you so much on your seventh anniversary in heaven.
Love,
Mom, Dad, Lacee, Dan, Aries, Dante, Jodie, Earl, Danielle, Mike, Brooklyn, Vegas, Linsay, Keith, Mason and Kali
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 19, 2019