Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Barna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Barna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Barna In Memoriam
In Loving

Memory of

Brenda Barna

02/04/1967 - 09/19/2012

A million times we needed you A million times we've cried, if love alone could've saved you you never would have died. In life we love you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone part of us went with you the day God took you home. We love and miss you so much on your seventh anniversary in heaven.

Love,

Mom, Dad, Lacee, Dan, Aries, Dante, Jodie, Earl, Danielle, Mike, Brooklyn, Vegas, Linsay, Keith, Mason and Kali
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.