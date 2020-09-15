Brenda Lee Miller



Brenda Lee Miller died peacefully at home. She was 63.



Brenda Lee was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on April 26, 1957 to the late Arletha Hill and George Miller. She was educated in the Poughkeepsie City School System, attending Poughkeepsie High and Dutchess Community College. Brenda retired from Taconic DDSO in 2012 with 35 years of New York State Service.



She had no children and dedicated herself to a host of nieces and nephews. She was the "go to auntee" and was known as Aunt Brenda with a loving and caring heart of gold. She would hardly ever tell them no, she did things for them above and beyond their parents wishes. Her love of family was everlasting. Brenda enjoyed playing daily numbers, lotto and scratch tickets and especially enjoyed trips to Atlantic City Casinos, gardening and giving big family cookouts that often lasted 2 days.



Brenda is survived by her sisters, Barbara Jean Miller of Poughkeepsie, NY, Lisa Fields and husband Joseph Fields, Lael Collins of Albany, NY and Darline Harris and husband Robert of Poughkeepsie, NY; brothers, Jerry Hill and George Leslie Miller of Poughkeepsie, NY; sister-in-law, Maxine Hill of Boston, MA; nieces, Carla, Wanda, Nina, Lisa, Shanta, Keisha, Chrystal, Camille, Desirea, DeAnna, Shermaine, Melba, Ayana and Jade; nephews, Carl, Tim, Todd, Spanky, Rick, Shawn, Joseph and Jamel as well as a host of great-nieces and great-nephews, many dear cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Carol Ann Dick, Melinda Miller and Romain Stokes; nephews, Mark Mallory and Eric Hill.



Ms. Miller will have a gathering 7-9 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY; Final gathering 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Reach Out Church, 241 Crum Elbow Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538, Funeral service 11:00 a.m. at the church. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional service entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.









