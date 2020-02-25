Services
1979 - 2020
Brett-Marie Smith Obituary
Brett-Marie Smith

Town of Poughkeepsie - Brett-Marie Smith, 41, of the town of Poughkeepsie, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at home.

She was born in Poughkeepsie January 31, 1979, the daughter of Perry and Beverly Bain Smith.

Brett was an animal advocate, and helped with adoption processes in animal rescues. She also fostered kittens. Brett was a graduate of Roy C. Ketcham High School, and played on the girls basketball team. The team was very successful during her playing time. She was also a graduate of Nazareth College in Rochester with a degree in Psychology. Brett also worked with autistic children.

Surviving are her parents, Beverly and Perry Smith of the town of Poughkeepsie, a sister, Brittany Becker and her husband Thomas, of Tarboro, N.C., a nephew, Lennon, and several cousins.

There will be no calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family, Inurnment Community Mausoleum, Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite animal shelter. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
