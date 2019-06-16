|
In Loving Memory of
Brian Christopher Cook
07/28/1975 - 06/16/1995
Do not stand at his grave and weep. He is not there. He does not sleep. He is a thousand winds that blow. He is the diamond glints on snow. He is the sunlight on ripened grain. He is the gentle autumn rain. When you awake in the morning's hush, he is the soft uplifting rush of quiet birds in circling flight. He is the soft star that shines at night. Do not stand at his grave and cry. He is not there. He did not die.
Always in our hearts
Mom, Dad, Kristen & Justin
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019