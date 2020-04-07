|
|
Brian George Reid Ottey
Poughkeepsie - On Friday, April 3, 2020, Brian Ottey transitioned into eternal rest with his loving wife at his side. Brian George Reid Ottey was born on December 21, 1959, in Montego Bay, Jamaica to Joyce Ottey and the late Herbert Edward Ottey.
He attended schools in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Brooklyn, New York before graduating from Poughkeepsie High School. Brian studied Electrical Technology at Dutchess Community College. He worked as an Engineering Technician at IBM for many years. He was also a retired Navy Veteran.
Brian enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, cooking for them, and doing odd jobs around his house. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Rose Ottey; 3 sons: Antoine Garrett (Radiah), Maurice Ottey and Jermaine Ottey. Brian is also survived by his older sister, Daun Chang, and 3 older brothers: Carl Ottey (Lorraine), Patrick Ottey (Grace), Richard Ottey; 5 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brian also leaves behind his closest friends Martin Thompson and Locksley Grant, his godchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, several cousins and many other friends who loved him.
In addition to his father, Brian was predeceased by his sister, Joy Ottey-Gillians
Mr. Ottey will have a private interment and a Celebration of Life at a later time. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020