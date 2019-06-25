|
|
Brian J. Wojszynski
Hyde Park - Brian J. Wojszynski, 55, a thirty-four-year resident of Hyde Park, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home with his family by his side.
Born April 15, 1964 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Leonard and Sylvia Pleczynski Wojszynski. Brian attended the Penn Technical Institute in Pittsburgh.
He worked for IBM for over thirty years until he was forced to stop due to his illness.
Brian enjoyed rides on his motorcycle, photography, bicycling, and home improvement projects.
On August 26, 1989 in Poughkeepsie, he married the former Linda Chapman. Mrs. Wojszynski survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Shannon Wojszynski, and two sons, Cody and Joshua Wojszynski, all of Hyde Park; sister, Karen Mulligan and husband, Doug, of Pittsburgh; niece, Jenna Mulligan; mother-in-law, Jeanette Chapman, of LaGrange; Brothers-in-law, Brian Chapman of LaGrange, and Scott Chapman and wife, JoAnne, of Poughkeepsie; sister-in -law, Debbie Hayes, and husband, Edward, of Poughkeepsie; and several nieces.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 pm, on Thursday, June 27th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Friday, June 28th at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, Brian's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019