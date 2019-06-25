Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Church
Rte. 9
Hyde Park., NY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Peter's Cemetery,
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Wojszynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian J. Wojszynski


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brian J. Wojszynski Obituary
Brian J. Wojszynski

Hyde Park - Brian J. Wojszynski, 55, a thirty-four-year resident of Hyde Park, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home with his family by his side.

Born April 15, 1964 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Leonard and Sylvia Pleczynski Wojszynski. Brian attended the Penn Technical Institute in Pittsburgh.

He worked for IBM for over thirty years until he was forced to stop due to his illness.

Brian enjoyed rides on his motorcycle, photography, bicycling, and home improvement projects.

On August 26, 1989 in Poughkeepsie, he married the former Linda Chapman. Mrs. Wojszynski survives at home.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Shannon Wojszynski, and two sons, Cody and Joshua Wojszynski, all of Hyde Park; sister, Karen Mulligan and husband, Doug, of Pittsburgh; niece, Jenna Mulligan; mother-in-law, Jeanette Chapman, of LaGrange; Brothers-in-law, Brian Chapman of LaGrange, and Scott Chapman and wife, JoAnne, of Poughkeepsie; sister-in -law, Debbie Hayes, and husband, Edward, of Poughkeepsie; and several nieces.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 pm, on Thursday, June 27th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Friday, June 28th at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

In lieu of flowers, Brian's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now