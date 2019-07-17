Services
Parmele - Auchmoody and Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0790
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Parmele - Auchmoody and Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
1960 - 2019
POUGHKEEPSIE - Brian Colin Middleton, 58, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital from a prolonged illness. He was born In Poughkeepsie, NY on Oct 4th, 1960 to parents Colin C. Middleton Jr. and Agnes "Nancy" Laing Middleton.

Brian graduated from Arlington H.S. in 1978. He went on to earn a degree in Computer Science from Dutchess Community College. His career in I.T. included positions with IBM, United Health, Cigna, and Morgan Stanley. Brian enjoyed owning his own home in New Milford, CT, where he resided for many years before returning to Poughkeepsie.

In addition to his mother Agnes, Brian is survived by his brother Scot Middleton of Thousand Oaks, CA, an aunt Margaret Michaloski and cousin Diane McNamara of Poughkeepsie, NY. He was predeceased by his father Colin Middleton Jr.

Brian loved spending time with friends and family, especially his dad to whom he was fiercely loyal. To his younger friends, Brian was often referred to as "Dad", a title he greatly enjoyed. He was loved and admired by many for his kind, generous, and easy-going nature, as well as his sense of humor.

A celebration of Brian's life will be held from 1 - 3 pm on Saturday July 20th at the Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie. Service and testimonials will begin at 2pm.

For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019
