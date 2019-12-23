|
|
Brian Todd Dingee
Harrodsburg - Brian Todd Dingee, age 57, Harrodsburg, husband of Maria P. Robinson, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home in Harrodsburg. Born April 30, 1962 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of Richard and Louise (Coratti) Dingee both of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Brian was a Chef for the R.J. Corman Railroad Group, LLC in Nicholasville; attended high school in Poughkeepsie, New York then received his AA Degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, was a member of the Chefs in Christ in Lexington and attended both the Broadway Christian and Southland Christian Churches in Lexington.
Survivors other than his parents and wife include: his children Lauren Adams of Lexington, Joshua (Crystal) Adams of Lexington, Christopher Adams of Harrodsburg, Sarah (Robert) Shields of Lexington, Ana Portales of Auburn, AL and Lilia Portales of Los Angeles, CA and two grandsons; one sister Donna (Janie) Dingee of Las Vegas, NV; five brothers Richard (Kim) Dingee, Kevin (Sharon) Dingee, Steven Dingee, Glenn (Chrisann) Dingee and Bob Rogers (Lisa) all of Poughkeepsie, NY.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Broadway Christian Church located at 187 North Broadway in Lexington by Minister Doug Piatt. There will be no visitation. Arrangement are entrusted to Sims Funeral Services in Harrodsburg. There will also be a Memorial Service in Florida on January 17, 2020 and there will be a Memorial Service in Poughkeepsie at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Brian's name to Erin's Hope for Friends, 2194 Shell Cove Circle, Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019