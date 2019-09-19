|
|
Brian W. Ziska
Highland and Branford, CT - Brian W. Ziska, 60, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Brian's home was in Branford, CT prior to his illness and had been residing in Highland, NY to be near family.
He was born June 7, 1959 in Santa Monica, California, the son of Gwen and Robert Ziska. At the age of 6, the family relocated to Woodstock, NY. Brian attended grammar school in Woodstock and went to Onteora High School. He learned carpentry and became more skilled into adulthood. Eventually he moved to Connecticut and started his own business renovating properties. He loved gardening, trout fishing and was a great cook.
Brian will be greatly missed by his only child, Monika Ziska of Brighton, England, his mother Gwen Ziska of Highland, NY, sister Laurie Leconte of Santa Rose, CA, nephews Mik Khaldi of Orlando, FL, and Jordan Khaldi of Poughkeepsie. Brian was predeceased by his father Robert in 2007.
Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the in Brian's name. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St, Highland, NY 12528. For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 19, 2019