Services
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Bridget "Bridie" Luffman


Bridget "Bridie" Luffman


1924 - 2019
Bridget "Bridie" Luffman Obituary
Bridget 'Bridie' Luffman

Rhinebeck - Rhinebeck - Bridget "Bridie" Luffman, 95, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Baptist Home, Rhinebeck.

Bridie was a longtime Rhinebeck resident and communicant of The Church of the Good Shepherd where she was also a member of the Women's Society and a Eucharistic Minister.

She was born March 10, 1924 in Edenderry, County Offaly, Ireland, to John and Anna (Connolly) Scully.

She was predeceased by her husband John J. Luffman in 1994, her son Brian M. Luffman, her daughter Elizabeth Hawkins, two sisters and five brothers.

Bridie was a cherished mother, grandmother and great grandmother; she is survived by her children, Mary Bradford, John Luffman, Daniel Luffman, Kevin Luffman and Jean Razzano; 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Friends may call Tuesday, 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, 12:00 PM, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Msgr. Joy Plaza, Rhinebeck. Committal will follow at the Rhinebeck Cemetery

Memorial donations may be made to The Baptist Home, New Day Residents Program, 46 Brookmeade Dr., Rhinebeck, NY 12572

To sign the online register please visit dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
