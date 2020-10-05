Brigitte Raimo
Hyde Park - Brigitte Maria Anita Raimo, age 89, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. She was born August 23, 1931 in Germany. As a young teenager, she independently escaped from East Germany to West Germany, where she began working in a Post Exchange for the United States Army. It was there that she met her longtime friend and love, Giacomo Raimo, who she married on July 21, 1956. They then came to the United States and made their home in Port Washington, New York.
Brigitte, or 'Kitty' to those who loved her, was known to be a social butterfly. Her favorite topic of discussion was her pride in her family. She also was regarded for her poise, as she could be found energetically going about town, dressed to the nines for any occasion.
Always an empowered woman, Kitty was the founding President of the Columbiettes in Port Washington and together with her husband, owned the Raimo Stores on Main Street in Port Washington. They moved to Hyde Park, NY in 1983 to be closer to their children, and there they owned Mr. Sausage and Jim's Home Cooking.
Kitty is survived by her husband, Giacomo Raimo; her daughter, Grace Erceg, and son-in-law, Peter Erceg; her son, James Raimo, and daughter-in-law, Carol Raimo; and grandchildren, Alyssa (Karl) Schlegel, James (Allison) Raimo, Carly (Anthony) Caporizzo, and Jack (Jessica Krawiec) Raimo; as well as her great-grandchildren due in 2021.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Teresa Raimo; and nieces (and their families).
Kitty had two siblings in Europe, Joachim and his wife, Brigitte, and Ursula and her husband, Lou.
She is pre-deceased by her parents, and brother-in-law.
Her family remembers her as a confident and loving woman, who cared for her husband and was always there to give advice to her children and grandchildren. Her strong personality, and joy of being with family, will live on through beautiful memories of her.
Kitty's life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, Wednesday, October 7th at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Fr. Richard LaMorte and Fr. Michael Morris will concelebrate.
Masks will be required and COVID protocols will be observed.
Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Marist Brothers Center at Esopus, PO Box 197, Esopus, NY 12429 (www.maristbrotherscenter.org
.)
Arrangements by Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.