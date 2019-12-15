|
|
Brina Colby
Rhinebeck - Brina Colby, 91, previously of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 in Rhinebeck, New York. She resided at Arbor Ridge at Brookmeade.
Born on April 25,1928 in Montreal, Canada, she was the middle child of Isadore and Annie Denburg. When she was seven years old, her family moved to New York City. She graduated from Calhoun High School in 1946.
Brina married Dr. Robert Ernest Colby, the love of her life, on November 6, 1949. Several years later, they moved to New City, New York, where they lived for many years before retiring to Florida.
Brina enjoyed antiquing, reading, entertaining, and home decorating. She was a wonderful homemaker. She was also blessed with an amazing artistic talent. She is most known for her magnificent abstract sculptures made out of wood, marble, stone, and bronze. She took pleasure playing tennis and golf with her husband, traveling, taking long walks together, and attending the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center.
Brina was a loving and devoted wife, an amazing mother and mother-in-law, sister, and daughter. She was a doting and proud Nana to her two grandchildren. Her love for them and support was unparalleled. She was a faithful and unwavering friend to those who were blessed to have her in their lives. She will be remembered for her patience, generosity, kindness, unselfishness, thoughtfulness, and elegance. Moreover, her sense of humor will never be forgotten.
Brina is survived by her son, Ronald Colby of Las Vegas, Nevada; her daughter and son-in-law, Janis and Lewis Saperstein of Pleasant Valley, NY; grandson, Jesse Saperstein of Guilderland, NY; granddaughter, Dena Seals and her husband, Clifford Seals of Verona, NJ; her cousin, Doris Brown of Montreal, Canada, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Brina was predeceased by her husband, Robert Ernest Colby and her brothers, Max and Bernard Denburg.
Brina's family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Arbor Ridge and Hudson Valley Hospice. Most importantly, her family is eternally grateful to Brina's wonderful companion, Maxine Burgess. Her years of love, caregiving, devotion, and support were a gift and will never be forgotten.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Rubin Memorial Chapel in Boynton Beach, Fl. A service was held on December 6th at The Gardens in Boca Raton.
