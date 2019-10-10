|
Bruce Beck
Poughkeepsie, New York - Bruce Beck, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
A lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, he was born on November 23, 1945. He was the son of the late Ronald Beck and Marcia (Van Wagner) Beck. He graduated from Arlington High School Class of 1963 and then served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
On August 24, 1968, he married the love of his life, Carol (Tretheway) Beck and they shared 51 wonderful years together.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son David and his wife Jodi, his daughter Susan Arrick and her husband Randy, his four grandchildren Mackenzy, Aiden, Emily and Ryan, his borther Clifton Beck and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Ronald Beck.
Bruce worked for IBM, retiring in 1993. He then turned his avocations into vocations teaching fly fishing, guiding and working for a local gun club. He loved the outdoors, ice hockey and his camp in the Adirondacks. His favorite thing was being a Grandpa. He attended countless softball, baseball and hockey games to support his grandkids. He was quick to help them understand the finer points of putting a worm on a hook or to advise the right place to be to score that goal. He was a wonderful storyteller, always keeping the kids laughing. They were truly the light of his life.
Calling hours are from 2:00pm to 5:00pm Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Funeral Services will be 10:00am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at Crum Elbow Cemetery, Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hudson Valley Hospice 374 Violet Ave Poughkeepsie, New York 12601 or .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019