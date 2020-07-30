1/
Bruce C. Montany
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce C. Montany

Poughkeepsie - Bruce Charles Montany, 79, a resident of Poughkeepsie N.Y. passed away at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a short illness.

Bruce was born in Poughkeepsie N.Y. on July 14, 1941 to George Donald Montany and Mable Davina Montany.

Bruce is survived by his son, Nicholas James Montany of Poughkeepsie N.Y., his brother James Roland Montany of Raleigh North Carolina, along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother George Marvin Montany of Farmingdale N.Y.

Bruce was a devoted father, a loyal friend and an Army Veteran. His hobbies included cooking, collecting coins and antiques.

A private memorial service will be held in the fall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved