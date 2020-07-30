Bruce C. Montany
Poughkeepsie - Bruce Charles Montany, 79, a resident of Poughkeepsie N.Y. passed away at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a short illness.
Bruce was born in Poughkeepsie N.Y. on July 14, 1941 to George Donald Montany and Mable Davina Montany.
Bruce is survived by his son, Nicholas James Montany of Poughkeepsie N.Y., his brother James Roland Montany of Raleigh North Carolina, along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother George Marvin Montany of Farmingdale N.Y.
Bruce was a devoted father, a loyal friend and an Army Veteran. His hobbies included cooking, collecting coins and antiques.
A private memorial service will be held in the fall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com