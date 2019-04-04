Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pleasant Valley - Bruce "Bucky" Daniels, 75, a lifelong resident of Pleasant Valley, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born on November 16, 1943 in Poughkeepsie to the late Arthur and Jeannette (Ambroise) Daniels.

Bucky graduated from Arlington High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He proudly served during the Vietnam War as a Navy Seabee in Guam and many other places. He then went on to work part time for the Dutchess County Sheriff's department as a Deputy Sheriff, while working for IBM for over 25 years in management. After retirement he went on to work for Arlington Central School District as a bus driver.

Bucky is survived by his daughter, Sheri Daniels and son in law, Dave Rhynders; son in law Darrin Roth; grandchildren, Austin, Sierra and Sydney Roth and his dog, Casey. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sue Roth, who he loved and missed everyday. Bucky was also predeceased by his best life long fishing buddy, Jack Cahill. Special thanks and respect to his good friend Lee DeWitt.

A memorial service for Bucky will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley, NY 12569, from 1 to 4 PM. Services will be held during this time with Military Honors. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA at dcspca.Org or a .

For directions and to leave an online condolence please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
