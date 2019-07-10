Bruce Eyring



Hopewell Junction - Bruce Richard Eyring, 63, died suddenly on July 8, 2019 after a short illness.



Mr. Eyring was born on December 20, 1955 to Frank R. Eyring and Adele C. Boeckmann. He grew up in Brooklyn.



On May 15, 1982, he married Jean E. Brunhuber in New Milford, CT. They resided in Woodhaven until October 1987 when they relocated to Hopewell Junction where they raised their children, Eric M. Eyring and Allison N. Eyring.



Mr. Eyring is survived by his wife and daughter Allison, at home; and his son, Eric and his wife Catherine of Hopewell Junction. He is also survived by his brother, Barry Eyring; sister-in-law, Sarakay; nephew Richard; nieces Katie and Annie; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Palinkas and her husband, Tom; his nephew, Tom; and nieces, Kristin and Lauren; and brother-in-law, Richard Brunhuber.



Mr. Eyring worked for Verizon as an outside plant technician for 30 years, retiring in June 2010. He was an avid Mets fan and enjoyed flounder and fluke fishing on Long Island South Shore.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:30am at the funeral home.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019