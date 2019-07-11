|
Bruce H. Near
Pine Plains - Bruce H. Near, 62 of Pine Plains, NY passed away on Monday July 8, 2019 at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany, NY.
He was born on June 25, 1957 in Poughkeepsie, a son of the late Ernest and Mary (Feroe) Near.
Bruce had been a local resident for the past 35 years and was previously employed by Briggs Paving in Poughkeepsie.
He proudly served his country with the United States Navy from 1974 - 1975.
Bruce was a lover of both classic cars and Harley Davidson's. A mechanic by trade, he loved to fix things and work with his hands.
On June 22, 1976 in Dover Plains he married Sue Ellen (Ingraham) Near.
Survivors include his wife Sue Ellen Near of Pine Plains; a son and daughter in law, Bruce and Missy Near of Elizaville, NY and a daughter and son in law, Angel and Jonathan Hotaling of Taghkanic, NY. He also leaves his grandchildren, Cameron, Isaac, Shyann and Jaden along with his siblings, Robert Dunlop of Peyton, CO, Catherine Hubley of Summerfield, FL, Theresa Hepton (Frank) of Walcott, IA and Ernie Near of Stuyvesant, NY.
Friends are invited and may call on Saturday July 13, 2019 from 10:00 - 12:00 at the Peck and Peck Funeral Home, S. Main St. in Pine Plains, NY.
Interment will follow the visitation at the Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 11, 2019