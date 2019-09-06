Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter's Cemetery
Poughkeepsie, NY
Bruce J. Cook

Bruce J. Cook Obituary
Bruce J. Cook

- - Bruce J. Cook, age 70, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Bruce W. Carter Veterans Hospital in Miami Florida.

Son of the late George D. and Evelyn M. Cook, he was born on January 15, 1949, in Queens, NY.

Bruce graduated from Arlington High School in 1967 after which he joined the United States Marine Corps. He served with distinction in the Vietnam War.

He was predeceased by his brothers George R. Cook and Daniel J. Cook.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Susan Stromberg Cook, his sister, Claudia Selfridge and his brother Gerard K. Cook (Susan) as well as many nieces and nephews.

A simple graveside service will be held for family and friends at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY at noon on September 11.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
