Bruce Medvetz

HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Bruce P. Medvetz, 70, an area resident since 1979, died on June 8, 2020 at MidHudson Regional Hospital.

Born in Mount Vernon on June 3, 1950, he was the son of the late Francis and Nelly (Zumbrun) Medvetz. He was employed as a court clerk by the City of Mount Vernon until his retirement. He was a member of the Whortlekill Rod and Gun Club, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Bruce is survived by many friends, especially Delroy, Don, Rich, Charlie, Kenny, and Sabrina.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 1pm at St. Denis Cemetery, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
