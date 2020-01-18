|
Bruce Michael Nichols, Sr.
Amenia - Bruce Michael Nichols, Sr., 63, a lifelong area resident, died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home in Amenia. Mr. Nichols was a self-employed mechanic.
Born on June 11, 1956 in New Milford, CT, he was the son of the late Fay Benjamin Nichols and Agnes (Sule) Nichols. On August 10, 2002 in Copake, NY, he married Robin Vaughan who survives at home.
Mr. Nichols was a member of the American Pool Players Association, loved playing horseshoes and was an avid fisherman and hunter. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Bruce M. Nichols, Jr. and his wife, Ashley, of Clinton Corners, NY; a daughter, Amanda Nichols and her fiancé, John Barlow, of Poughkeepsie, NY; three brothers, Terry Nichols (Barbara) of Wassaic, NY, William Nichols (Judy) of Wassaic, NY and Scott Nichols (Elizabeth) of Copake, NY. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Isaiah, Kadence and Vanessa and two nieces, Alyssa Mawson and Brittany Goddard.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hufcut Funeral Home, Dover Plains. NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020