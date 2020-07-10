Bruce W. Kebsch
Hyde Park - Bruce W. Kebsch, 61, a longtime area resident, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020, at home.
Born November 2, 1958 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of the late Norman W. and Patricia Houser Kebsch.
Mr. Kebsch began his working years in the family business, Kebsch Security, and then spent many years as an electrician. Most recently, he worked for the State of New York as a Senior Supervisor of Design and Construction for the New York State Office of General Services.
Bruce's family meant the world to him and he enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.
Bruce looked forward to playing poker with his friends, some of which he had been playing with for over forty years. It never mattered if he won or lost, it was all about enjoying a night out with the boys.
On January 18, 1997 in Clinton Corners, he married the former Deborah L. Killmer. Mrs. Kebsch survives at home.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his "bonus children, " Cristi Stelmach and husband, Vincent, of Red Hook, Deanna Chandler and husband, Jeffery, of Elizaville, and Robert Holden Jr. of Staatsburg; three grandchildren, Joshua Holden, Tucker Stelmach, and Reilly Chandler; favorite sister-in-law, Kelli Gonzales, of Hyde Park ; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Brenda Kirby.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
