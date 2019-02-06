Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Marys Church
11 Clinton St.
Wappingers Falls, NY
Wappingers Falls - Bunny (Judy) E. Goodermote, 79, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Calvary Hospital, in the Bronx.

She was born in the Bronx March 14, 1939, the daughter of John Treacy and Lillian Ubl. In February, 1960 she married Lawrence P. Goodermote, who survives at home. Bunny was formerly employed at Trans Audit in Wappingers Falls. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Peter G. Goodermote (Amy) of Wilmington, VT., Ellen Cirillo (John) of Monroe, N.Y., Gregg Goodermote and companion Andrea, Grandchildren, Corey, Craig, Victoria, Joseph, James, Matthew, Nevaeh, and Izaiah, a brother, Michael Treacy (Micky) of Yonkers, Sister, Ginna Cole (Robert) of the Villages, Fla., Brother-in-law, Robert Hastings, Bethel, CT., Sister-in-law, Mary Hazzard (Kenneth) several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Patricia. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Church 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to the . Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
