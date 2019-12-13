Services
Parmele - Auchmoody and Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0790
Burr C. Crispell

Burr C. Crispell Obituary
Burr C. Crispell

Poughkeepsie - Burr C. Crispell, 67 a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born on August 28, 1952 in Baltimore, MD to the late Clifford A. Jr. and Natalie (Fiske) Crispell.

He graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1970. He worked as a roofer, contractor and Caretaker. On July 18, 2009 in Millbrook he married Anne Scalzo.

Burr is survived by his wife, Anne Scalzo; stepdaughter, Anna Scalzo, brother, Scott A. Crispell of California; sister, Allison Crispell of Virginia and several cousins.

Services for Burr will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
