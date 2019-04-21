|
|
Burton Gold
Poughkeepsie - Burton Gold, 92, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family after a long illness. He is predeceased by his parents Samuel and Sophie Gold and brothers Herbert, Myron (Anne), and sister Florence Wineberg (Mervin).
He is survived by Miriam, the love of his life and wife of 66 years, sons Michael (Deborah), Daniel (Jennifer) and his daughter, Tamar and grandchildren Maxwell, Zoey, and Oliver.
Burt was born on February 8, 1927 at Vassar Bros. Hospital in Poughkeepsie NY, attended Krieger Elementary, and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School. He attended Princeton University before entering The United States Marine Corp, graduating from The University of Denver in 1949.
As owner of Stewart-Scott Associates, Inc, in Poughkeepsie, Burt spent seven decades as a developer, builder, and planner responsible for the creation of projects including Interfaith Towers, Admiral Halsey Senior Village, and Saint Simeon Senior Housing. The project that most gratified him was the development of the Union St. Historic District, which he began in the 1970's and for which he received the The National Competition Housing Project Award and Excellence in Design, Housing and Urban Development.
Of Burt's many passions, community betterment was always a priority. He was a founding member of the Mill St. Loft, twice the President of the Jewish Federation of Dutchess County, and served on the Boards of the Bardavon Theatre, The Poughkeepsie Savings Bank, Temple Beth-El, and The Talix Foundry.
He had a great curiosity and love of many things including birds, sculpture, travel, photography, painting, food, chocolate and a flair for wearing bow ties. After many years of playing competitive tennis, he was especially proud of his appointment as assistant coach of the Vassar Tennis Team. In his later years, he became an avid gardener and flower whisperer.
He had a charitable and generous spirit and was a mentor to many. His zest for life, love of family, sense of humor, curiosity, and intellect will be profoundly missed.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2PM at Beth-El Synagogue 118 S. Grand Ave Poughkeepsie NY followed by burial at the Temple Beth-El Cemetery on Rte 44.Shiva will be held at the family home on Monday and Tuesday eves beginning at 7:30PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Burt's memory can be made to the . Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019