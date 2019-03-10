|
Burton J. Cann
Pawling - It is with great sadness that the family of Burton John Cann announces his passing after an extended illness, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 67, surrounded by his loving family.
Burton was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1951 and has been a resident of Pawling, NY for more than 48 years. Burt attended Manhattan College, graduating with Bachelor's degrees in both Accounting and Mechanical Engineering. He practiced in both fields for more than 30 years. Burt was an avid golfer and a member of Quaker Hill Country Club for many years. Burt lead a very active life with his family and friends, and will be forever remembered for his generous and kind ways.
Burt will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Dr. Martha Bouchard, and his children, Burton and Christian, and his beloved dog, Wiley. Burton will also be fondly remembered by his brothers and their spouses Joseph Cann (Krissy) and Francis Cann (Mary); his sisters and spouses, Jean Miller, Elizabeth Sullivan (Jack), Nancy Bard (Gary), and Patricia Smith; In-Laws Barbara Cann, John Bouchard (Marie), and Rachelle Hendele (John). Burton was predeceased by his brother Fredrick Cann and sister Eileen Stirbis, and in-laws Joseph Miller, Donald Stirbis, and Elmer Smith. Burton will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
Calling hours will be on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY 12564. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St John's Church, 39 E Main St, Pawling, Tuesday, March 12th at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in the Spring.
Memorial donations may be made in Burt's memory to the Pawling Resource Center, 126 East Main Street, Pawling, NY 12564 or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 10, 2019