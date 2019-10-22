|
Caesar A. Raynor, Jr.
Highland Falls - Caesar A. Raynor, Jr., 73, of Highland Falls, NY entered eternal rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at home. Visitation 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 2607 South Ave., Wappingers Falls, NY. Final Viewing 9-10 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hasting on Hudson, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019