|
|
Camella J. Heiser
Wassaic - Camella J. Heiser, 61, a longtime resident of Wassaic, NY, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the New Paltz Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in New Paltz, NY. Camella was a direct care worker at New Horizons in Pleasant Valley, NY for 30 years retiring in 2018.
Born on September 5, 1958 in Haverhill, NH she was the daughter of Mervin "Slim" Wheatley and his wife, Linda Wheatley, of Berlin, NY and the late Lillian Mary (Longo) Wheatley.
Camella is survived by a son, Justin Heiser and his wife, Courtney, of Dover Plains, NY; her fiancé, Frank Yovella of Wassaic, NY and three brothers, Michael Wheatley of Dover Plains, Kenneth Wheatley III of Colorado Springs, CO and Chris Wheatley of Lake Lindon, MI. She is also survived by a granddaughter, Audrie Heiser; two nieces Karin and Lily Wheatley and two nephews, Kenneth Wheatley IV and Rory Wheatley. She was loved and called mom by many: Christopher Brinson, Melvin Brinson, Jr., Christian Mareko, Adrienne Brinson and Raymond Harrison.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020