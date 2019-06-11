Capt. Susan K. Schwartz, USN, Ret.



LaGrangeville - Susan was a remarkable, exceptionally accomplished person, who devoted 41 years of life to service to the U.S. military. Susan was born in 1953 in Coral Gables, Florida, the daughter of Gilbert Miller and the late Pearl Miller. She graduated from Emory University with a BA in mathematics, and earned master's degrees in applied mathematics from N.C. State University, and Computer Science from Old Dominion University. She was commissioned in 1977 and served on active duty as a Naval officer for five years, and as an active Navy reservist for nineteen years, eventually achieving the rank of Captain and reserve unit command three times, finally retiring from the Navy in 2000. From 2001 to 2018 Susan was an Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. She was also Officer in Charge of the Cadet Jewish Choir at West Point for eight years. She was the recipient of many awards and honors for excellence in teaching, and took the Choir to the White House to sing for two Presidents. She was also an accomplished knitter, winning numerous awards at the Dutchess County Fair, and loved photography and Broadway musicals. Susan was married for over 40 years to her devoted husband Geoffrey, also a retired Naval officer. Together they raised two sons, Michael and Jonathan. Michael and his wife Elizabeth have three children, Matthew, Thea, and Nathaniel. Susan also leaves behind her father Gilbert, brother Mark, sister-in-law Marcia, and step-mother Nell, as well as hundreds of friends and thousands of Army officers that she mentored during their West Point Cadet years.



Services will be Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 10AM in the West Point Jewish Chapel located on the grounds of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Please bring valid Identification to enter the Academy grounds. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 11, 2019