Carita A."Crit" McAllister



Hyde Park - Carita S."Crit" McAllister of Hyde Park passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at home with her family by her side.



Carita was born on March 22, 1929 in New York City, to Fred and Lillian (McCrief) Schmidt. She was pre-deceased by husbands William Mcallister in 2007 and Donald R. Gumaer of Poughkeepsie in 1976. She was also pre-deceased by her twin brother Chris A. Schmidt in 2017 along with a brother Fred and a sister Mary, who both passed at a young age.



Carita is survived by her sons, Frederick W. Gumaer of Webster Groves, MO and his children Jeffrey and Kate; they were predeceased by their mother and daughter-in-law:Joanne Gumaer; Donald Richard Gumaer of Sunderland Massachusetts, his wife Diane Gumaer and their sons Traver Gumaer his wife Vykki, and their sons Jonah and Ethan; Carey Gumaer his wife Lauren; and theirdaughter Sarah Gumaer all from Massachusetts;



Her daughter and long time care giver Carol Gumaer Brotherhood lives with her husband Jonathan Brotherhood of Nyack, N.Y. Their son Nathanael his wife Lauren and their son Malcolm, Of Cold Spring NY and daughters Elisa Brotherhood and Hanna Brotherhood of Brooklyn NY.



She is also survived by the McAllister children, David McAllister of Plantation, Florida, his wife Sue, and their children Molly her daughter Stella and Midshipman Shannon McAllister of Anapolis MD ; Lucie Mcallister Regensdorf and her husband Paul of Palm City Florida. Charles "Chip" McAllister of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., his wife Debbie and his sons Brian, his wife Taryn and their son Noah; and Kyle McAllister and his husband James, along with Debbie's Children; Corey Witenko his sister Michele and her husband Steve Duncan and their daughter Stella



Carita was a life time resident of Poughkeepsie until moving to Hyde Park in 1994. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1948. She was a devoted parishioner at Holy Trinity and Saint Peter's churches.



Besides raising her children, Carita worked as a dental assistant for Dr. George Spielburger and for a number of years at Bob Drug on Hooker Ave and the Vincent's Pharmacy. Carita was prolific at wallpapering and creating a beautiful home. She was a member of the Marion Guild, volunteering at St. Francis Hospital. She enjoyed playing golf and traveling in her leisure time.



Her family was very important to her and they enjoyed many vacations together at Lake George and later at Lake Kennebec, Ontario with their cousins the Murphy's who lived in the Rochester area. Carita spent many a weekend hosting her grandchildren at her house. Her garage at Hornbeck Rd. was full of bicycles, scooters and other toys that kept them entertained for hours. Carita's friends, family and neighbors will always be grateful for her generous and supportive spirit.



Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019, 2-5 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10AM in the Our Lady of The Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Church, 229 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will follow in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Carita McAllister at Memorial Sloan Kettering Center found on the Giving page of the website at https//giving.mskcc.org, If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019