Services
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl A. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl A. Jones Obituary
Carl A. Jones

Highland - On November 7 2019, Carl A. Jones, loving father of three children, passed away peacefully at the age of 68.

Calling hours will take place on Sunday November 10th from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St., Highland NY. 12528. For full obituary, directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -