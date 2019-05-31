|
Carl J. Ciccarelli
Poughkeepsie - 60, Carl was freed of his pain and suffering, passing on Monday May 27, 2019
His roots were in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., where he attended Our Lady of Lourdes High School and graduated in 1970, then known as Carl J. Chickery Jr. He later researched his family origins and changed his surname to the original Ciccarelli.
Carl graduated from Northeastern University in Boston with a degree in Structural Engineering. He utilized his knowledge working with an engineering firm hired to build the "Big Dig" in Boston.
His father Carl J. Chickery Sr. and mother Mary L. Chickery (Minnetto) pre-deceased him in 1999. Many Uncles, aunts, first and second cousins still reside in the Poughkeepsie, Hyde Park, Highland area.
Carl's closest family members include, Joseph W. Chickery of Hyde Park, NY and Carol Sabatello of Edgewater, Florida, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Most importantly, he is also survived by his best friend, custodial care giver and savior of his life, during many illness battles, Tom Wright. Tom brought joy, hope and travel adventures to Carl's life.
As Carl continued to struggle with MS, Tom was there to find the medical help he needed, and the love and support from Tom and his family made Carl's life worthwhile and happy.
Carl's only final wish is that there be tolerance of illnesses we may not understand, and love in our hearts.
In lieu of services Carl's cremation has been planned and his remains will be saved by loved ones.
