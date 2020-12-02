Carl Joseph Bueti
Beacon, NY - On Monday, November 30, 2020 Carl Joseph Bueti began his journey into the Hereafter. Carl entered this world on August 24, 1942 in New York City, the son of the late Carl Bueti and Clementine Picciano Bueti.
Raised in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York Carl graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School and earned degrees from Iona College and SUNY New Paltz. A lifelong educator, he worked as a teacher and administrator for nearly 40 years in the East Ramapo Central District. He influenced generations of students, many of whom still call him 'Mr. Bueti'.
He will be remembered by his wife and soul mate of 53-years, Exiemine Bueti and their children: Christina (Nicholas) Bueti, Carl (Joy) and Michael (Jennifer) Bueti; and their four grandchildren, Mason, Carlo, Francesca, and Evangeline to whom he was very much devoted.
To his family he was Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother.
To the many whose lives he touched he was Friend, Mentor, Neighbor, Brother.
His ltime on Earth has ended but his Memory and his Legacy live on….
His Family & Friends will gather to remember his Life on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2-6pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a memorial service and prayers will be offered at 5PM. Interment will be private at a later date in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY.