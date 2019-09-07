Services
Allen Funeral Home
3270 Franklin Ave.
Millbrook, NY 12545
845-677-9611
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Carl P. Conklin


1932 - 2019
Carl P. Conklin Obituary
Carl P. Conklin

Millbrook -

Carl P. Conklin (87) a long time resident of Millbrook, NY passed away on September 4, 2019 at Sharon Health Care Center. Born on May 8, 1932 in Roslyn, NY he was the son of Coleman P. Conklin & Madeline (Fitting) Conklin. His family moved to Millbrook, NY when was Carl was a youth.

Mr. Conklin proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He served on the U.S.S. Cabot. On April 26, 1954 he married Esther (Clarke) Conklin in Bel Air, Maryland. Mrs. Conklin survives at home.

He worked at IBM for over 33 years, retiring in 1988. Mr. Conklin enjoyed traveling with his wife. His hobbies included creating miniature tin soldiers, golfing and gardening. He was inducted into the Millbrook High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. He will be lovingly remembered by his family for his sense of humor.

He is survived by his four sons and their spouses; Kayel (Susan) Conklin, of Dover Plains, NY, Neal (Teresa) Conklin, of Burns, TN, Carl (Natalie) Conklin of Poughkeepsie, NY and David (Nadine) Conklin of Clinton Corners, NY. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren as well as three nephews. Besides his parents he is predeceased by a sister, Jane Valentine and a brother, Bruce Conklin.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Cindy Butts Race for the loving care and attention that she provided to their Dad.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at the Allen Funeral Home on 3270 Franklin Ave. in Millbrook, NY. Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10am. The Rev. Thomas W. Fiet of Lyall Federated Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Nine Partners Cemetery in Millbrook, NY, with Military Honors.

The family requests memorial donations are made to the at 2649 South Road Suite 101 Poughkeepsie NY in his memory.

For directions please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
